Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

"I want to thank Nova Scotians for continuing to follow the public health protocols and for participating in rapid testing clinics," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release Sunday.

"Your hard work is helping to contain the virus as we wait for vaccine supply to become more consistent."

Nova Scotians have been encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even within their own social circles.

As of Friday, 14,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province, including 2,714 second doses.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Friday that any remaining doses were scheduled to be used up by the end of this week.

The province has been facing supply constraints after Pfizer-BioNTech announced there would be no new shipments of vaccine to Canada this week as it pauses production in Belgium to increase long-term capacity.

Strang did say more vaccine is expected to arrive in Nova Scotia by the end of the week.

There are now 10 known active case in the province. Two people are in hospital, one in intensive care.

"It is encouraging to see another day with no new positive cases being reported," Strang said in the news release.

"Our public health measures are making a difference in slowing the spread of this virus and we must continue to follow them with vigilance."

Nova Scotia labs completed 1,408 tests on Saturday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 12 new cases on Saturday and one death, bringing that number to 18 since the pandemic began. The province had 283 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Saturday. The province had 13 active cases and one person is in hospital with the virus.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday. The province had six active cases

