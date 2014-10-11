Nova Scotia reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

All of the new cases have been traced back to previously reported cases or travel outside Atlantic Canada.

"Single-digit case numbers are a positive sign, but we cannot relax yet," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

"COVID-19 is still in our communities, so we must stay diligent and continue to follow public health guidelines and orders — they are what will keep our citizens safe."

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, reminded Nova Scotians to stay vigilant and continue to follow public health guidelines. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Three cases were identified in the central zone and are all are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two cases were found in eastern zone, one of which is a close contact of a previously reported case and the other is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The individual is isolating as required.

The final case, discovered in the western zone, is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. This person is also isolating.

"It is encouraging to see the efforts of Nova Scotians to contain the virus seem to be working," Premier Stephen McNeil said in the release.

Premier Stephen McNeil said it's encouaging to see Nova Scotians working to contain the virus. (Communications Nova Scotia)

"Let's keep up that good work by continuing to follow all the public health guidelines to protect each other — isolate when required, wear a mask, limit social contacts and travel, practice social distancing, stay home when feeling unwell and wash your hands."

The number of known active cases has dropped to 59, down from 61 on Saturday. No one is in hospital related to the virus.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 1,427 tests on Saturday.

On Friday, Nova Scotia declared an outbreak at the Eden Valley Poultry plant in Berwick, N.S. Six employees have tested positive for the virus so far.

Nova Scotia declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Eden Valley Poultry plant in Berwick, N.S., on Friday. (Google Street View)

In a release Saturday, the health authority said walk-in testing will be available in the Annapolis Valley due to the outbreak.

Testing will be available for people who have no symptoms, are not a close contact of a person with COVID-19, and are not self-isolating because of travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The walk-in testing will be available at two sites:

The Berwick Fire Hall (300 Commercial St., Berwick) on Sunday, Dec. 13 and Monday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The site will be closed between 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The Mobile Unit at the Middleton Fire Hall (131 Commercial St., Middleton) on Monday, Dec. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The release said the testing method will be a standard PCR test and people will not need to self-isolate if they are tested. It said anyone who gets a test at those locations should bring their health card.

Rapid testing available Sunday, Monday

Rapid testing for COVID-19 is available in Antigonish and Halifax on Sunday.

This form of testing is available to people who are 16 or older who don't have any symptoms. They must also haven't travelled, visited an exposure location or been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

The pop-up site will be set up at the St. FX Amelia Saputo Centre from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Rapid testing pop-up sites for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> today & tomorrow:<br>Sun. Dec 13 <br>-- Antigonish - St.FX Amelia Saputo Centre - 10 am - 6 pm<br>-- Halifax – YMCA Gottingen - 10 am - 6 pm<br>Mon. Dec 14 <br>-- Halifax – YMCA Gottingen - 1:30 - 8pm<br>Learn more at <a href="https://t.co/F36XrurmnN">https://t.co/F36XrurmnN</a> <a href="https://t.co/58poPYLf2Q">pic.twitter.com/58poPYLf2Q</a> —@HealthNS

Testing is also available at the YMCA Gottingen in Halifax at the same time.

On Monday, testing will continue at the YMCA Gottingen from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Recent possible exposures

Nova Scotia Health issued potential exposure notices for two Air Canada flights late Saturday. Anyone on the following flights is asked to continue to self-isolate and closely monitor for symptoms:

Air Canada Flight 144 travelling on Dec. 9 from Calgary (11:54 a.m.) to Toronto (5:22 p.m.). Passengers in rows 20-26, seats J, K and L are asked to continue to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up to, and including, Dec. 23.

travelling on Dec. 9 from Calgary (11:54 a.m.) to Toronto (5:22 p.m.). are asked to continue to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up to, and including, Dec. 23. Air Canada Flight 8210 travelling from Toronto (Dec 9. at 8:55 p.m.) to Sydney (Dec. 10 at 12:10 a.m.). Passengers in rows 22-27, seats D and F are asked to continue to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up to, and including, Dec. 24.

A full list of potential exposure locations can be found here.

Cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Sunday. The province has 22 active cases.

New Brunswick reported two new cases and 65 active cases Sunday. Three people are hospitalized with two in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported five new cases Saturday, all related to travel. The province had 17 active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES