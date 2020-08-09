Nova Scotia goes a week without any new COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia has gone a week without any new cases of COVID-19.

The last two cases were identified on Aug. 2.

No new cases were discovered among 387 Nova Scotia tests that were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Saturday, according to a release from the Department of Health.

Another individual with the virus has recovered and there is now only one known active case remaining in the province, according to Sunday's update.

The province also renewed its state of emergency on Saturday. The order takes effect Sunday at noon and extends to noon on Aug. 23, unless the government terminates or extends it.

Nova Scotia has recorded 66,114 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

