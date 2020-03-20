Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases to 4

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of total known active cases to four.

Both cases were discovered in the Central Zone and are related to travel outside Canada, according to a news release Sunday from the Department of Health.

The two new cases were identified among 334 Nova Scotia tests, which were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Saturday.

The release said the individuals have been self-isolating and one case is connected to the two cases that were discovered last week.

Two new cases were identified in the Central Zone in testing Saturday. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Nova Scotia has recorded 64,184 negative test results, 1,071 cases and 64 deaths overall.

Non-medical face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces in Nova Scotia to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES