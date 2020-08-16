Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after three travel-related cases were identified last week.

There are three known active cases in the province, according to a release from the Department of Health.

The latest cases were discovered on Friday and Saturday and are all in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's northern zone, which includes Colchester-East Hants, Cumberland and Pictou areas.

No new cases were discovered among 438 Nova Scotia tests completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Saturday.

Nova Scotia has recorded 68,463 negative test results, 1,074 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

