Nova Scotia goes 4 days without new COVID-19 case

Nova Scotia has gone four days without identifying a new case of COVID-19.

There is one known active case in the province and one person remains in hospital in intensive care.

The latest case was announced Tuesday and involves an essential worker from the western zone who travelled outside of the country.

Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 1,131 Nova Scotia tests on Friday. All were negative for the virus.

The province has recorded 91,459 negative test results, 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths since March.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported one new case and seven active cases Friday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and one active case Friday.

P.E.I. reported no new cases and one active case on Friday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the 811 website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

