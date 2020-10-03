Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority did not identify any new cases of COVID-19 in testing on Friday. There were 745 tests completed, bringing the number of negative tests overall to 96,701.

There are still three known active cases in the province. One person is in intensive care with the virus.

The Department of Health and Wellness announced Friday that it will no longer issue news releases on weekends unless a new case is identified.

The province's COVID-19 website will continue to be updated on Saturdays and Sundays, even when no new cases are discovered.

The latest case was announced on Friday. It was identified in the province's central zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person has been self-isolating as required.

The province also announced on Friday that it is renewing its state of emergency until at least Oct. 18.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases and had five active cases on Friday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and had three active cases on Friday.

P.E.I. reported one new case and had two active cases on Tuesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES