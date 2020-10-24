Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, all related to travel

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, all related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Two of the cases were identified in the central zone and the individuals have been self-isolating, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness on Saturday.

The other individual is a Nova Scotia resident in the eastern zone who was diagnosed in another province and has since recovered.

Nova Scotia now has six known active cases of COVID-19. No one is in hospital due to the virus.

Three new cases were discovered on Friday. Two of the cases were identified in the central zone and the other invididual, who is a resident in the eastern zone, was diagnosed and recovered in another province. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

The new cases were discovered among 955 tests that were completed by the Nova Scotia Health Authority on Friday.

On Friday, the province urged Nova Scotians to avoid unnecessary travel to the Campbellton-Restigouche area of New Brunswick due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

So far, Nova Scotia has had 108,287 negative test results, 1,100 positive cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported two new cases Saturday. It has 72 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case and 10 active cases Saturday. The province is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John's on Oct. 20 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

P.E.I. reported no new cases and one active case on Friday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES