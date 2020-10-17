2 new COVID-19 cases identified in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the central zone, both related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble.

The individuals have been self-isolating, according to a news release issued Saturday by the Department of Health and Wellness.

The new cases were discovered among 1,039 tests that were completed by the Nova Scotia Health Authority on Friday.

The province now has five known active cases, but no one was in hospital as of late Saturday morning.

A new case was also reported on Friday and is also connected to travel outside the Atlantic bubble.

The government has extended the province's state of emergency. The order takes effect Sunday at noon and extends to Nov. 1.

Nova Scotia has had 104,392 negative test results, 1,095 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths since the pandemic began.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported five new cases Friday. It has 92 active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Friday. It has two active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Thursday. It has nine active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

