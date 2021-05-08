Nova Scotia's latest surge of COVID-19 sees younger patients in intensive care

As a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps Nova Scotia, more young and healthy people are being admitted to intensive care, according to a Halifax physician.

"We've had patients who are as young as their early 20s being in the ICU sick with COVID, and right on through from 20s onward up to their 40s, 50s and 60s," Dr. Sarah McMullen, an intensive care physician in Halifax, told CBC News Network on Saturday.

MacMullen said COVID-19 hospitalizations were reserved for the elderly and those with underlying conditions during the first wave. That is no longer the case.

"Some of them are perfectly healthy at baseline, actually, so [it's a] bit of a demographic shift from what we've seen in the first wave," she said.

As of Friday, 50 people were in the hospital with COVID-19, nine in intensive care.

McMullen said there were about eight people on ventilators in the ICU on Saturday morning, but she expects ICU admissions to peak in the next seven to 10 days.

She warned that although the mortality rate in the ICU has been low, there is a "significant chance of death and dying" when a patient reaches the stage of needing a ventilator.

"It's a scary and lonely time for patients and their families going through this, regardless of where they are in hospital, but in particular in the intensive care unit," she said.

There have been 70 deaths related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, three of which were announced this week. All three individuals died at home.

227 new cases Friday

Nova Scotia has not yet reported daily COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, but numbers are expected to be high.

A record 227 new cases were reported on Friday, while more than 200 other positive cases are still waiting to be processed by Public Health.

That same day, Premier Iain Rankin announced more restrictions and lockdown measures to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Schools will remain closed for at least the remainder of May, and households must now designate one person to do essential shopping. Otherwise, Nova Scotians are encouraged to stay home during the third wave of the pandemic.

Starting Monday at 8 a.m., the province's border will close to people entering from Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador until at least the end of the month. The border will also be closed to anyone moving to Nova Scotia.

The province also expanded vaccine eligibility for Nova Scotians 45 to 49 on Friday.

People in the new age group may now book appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

This age group is also eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Nova Scotia's vaccine rollout continues with 356,978 doses of vaccine administered, including 37,630 second doses as of Friday.

New rapid testing site in Halifax

A new rapid testing site opened in Halifax on Saturday.

People aged 16 and older without symptoms can now visit the Canada Games Centre in Clayton Park from noon to 7 p.m. this weekend to be tested for COVID-19.

Rapid testing is only open to people who haven't travelled, haven't been at an exposure location and are not a close contact of a positive case.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported eight new cases on Friday, and now has 140 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new COVID-19 cases Friday. There are 63 active cases in the province.

P.E.I. announced one new case Friday and now has 10 active cases.

