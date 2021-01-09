2nd COVID-19 case identified at St. FX University

A second case of COVID-19 has been identified at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

The case was found in a student who returned to the school on Jan. 5, according to a news release from the university Saturday.

The student was tested the same day and has been isolating in residence.

The release said the school was informed of the new case by Nova Scotia Public Health on Friday evening.

This is the second case to be identified at the school this week. The first case also involved a returning student who arrived to campus on Jan. 3 and immediately began isolating.

"The two cases appear to be unrelated. Our plans have been fully enacted, including activating the necessary supports for our student, and the risk to the overall community remains low," the release said.

Throughout COVID-19, St. FX had been holding most of its classes in-person. However, the university has delayed the start of in-person classes to Jan. 25 to allow returning students from New Brunswick time to complete their 14-day quarantine.

On Friday, Premier Stephen McNeil announced that anyone coming into the province from New Brunswick must now self-isolate, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the province.

The school said Public Health is performing contact tracing. The university has also contacted anyone who is considered low-risk "to ensure they are informed."

The university reminded students that anyone arriving from New Brunswick and outside of Atlantic Canada, must self-isolate for 14 days.

On Friday, the province urged post-secondary students who have returned to Nova Scotia from outside of the Atlantic provinces to book a COVID-19 test on the sixth, seventh or eighth day of their isolation, regardless if they have symptoms.

Any students experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must complete a self-assessment online or call 811. Students will still be required to finish their isolation period even with a negative result.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Friday. There are nine active cases and one person is in hospital.

New Brunswick reported 18 new cases on Friday with 143 active cases. Every zone of the province has been rolled back to the orange phase to deal with the growing number of cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday and currently had eight active cases.

