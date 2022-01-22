N.S. reports 82 people in COVID-19 hospital units on Saturday

Nova Scotia is reporting that there are 82 people in designated COVID-19 hospital units on Saturday, including 11 people in intensive care.

The abbreviated release did not include information about the number of people admitted and discharged from hospital.

There are 287 people in hospital with COVID-19:

82 hospitalized due to the virus.

84 identified as positive upon arrival, but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

121 contracted COVID-19 while in hospital.

The average age of people in hospital is 67, the release said. Of the 82 people in hospital, 79 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

The province is also reporting 502 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of these, 219 are in the central health zone, 136 in the western zone, 88 in the eastern zone and 59 in the northern zone.

These cases were identified from 3,682 tests that were completed by Nova Scotia Health labs on Friday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Prince Edward Island reported one death and six people in hospital on Saturday, with one in ICU. There were 288 new cases, with 2,489 active cases.

New Brunswick reported six deaths and 125 hospitalizations Saturday, including 12 ICU cases. New Brunswick now has 207 COVID-19 deaths. The province reported 462 new cases on Saturday for a total of 4,926 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 18 people in hospital on Friday, with one in ICU. There were 324 new confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, with 2,666 active cases.

