Nova Scotia reports 4 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

One new cases is in the western health zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The other three cases were identified in the central zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case, one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and one is under investigation.

All four people are self-isolating, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

"Asymptomatic testing helps public health identify and track the virus in our province," Premier Stephen McNeil said in the news release.

"I encourage Nova Scotians with a public health mobile unit or pop-up testing site in their community to get tested to help slow the spread of COVID-19."

The province has ramped up testing in both Beaver Bank and New Minas, where cases with unknown sources have occurred.

A mobile testing unit has opened in Beaver Bank this weekend. People can drop in or make an appointment online for the following times and locations:

Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre at 1583 Beaver Bank Rd. from noon-6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21 at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre at 1583 Beaver Bank Rd from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rapid testing is also happening in New Minas. Testing is available at the following dates and times:

Saturday, Feb. 20 the New Minas Fire Department at 6 Jones Rd. from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21 at the New Minas Fire Department at 6 Jones Rd. from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

More information about how to get tested for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is available here.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, reminded Nova Scotians not to ignore cold-like flu symptoms this winter. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said many recent cases in Nova Scotia are presenting as mild, cold-like flu symptoms.

"So that runny nose or tickle in your throat is not something that can be ignored," he said. "You may not think it's COVID-19, but you need to get tested to prevent any potential spread of COVID."

There are now 18 known active cases in the province. One person is in intensive care with the virus.

The province's health authority completed 2,262 tests on Friday.

6 people fined

Early Saturday, two households were fined for breaking COVID-19 social gathering limits enforced under the province's Health Protection Act.

Since mid-December, only 10 people are allowed to gather together in a home — a number that includes all household members — in an effort to limit the spread COVID-19.

Six people were charged $1,000 each in relation to two gatherings in Halifax — one on Walnut Street and the other on Brunswick Street.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three new cases on Saturday. There are 87 known active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 38 new cases Saturday, bringing the province to 434 known active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday. There are two active cases on the Island.

