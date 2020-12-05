Nova Scotia reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Four of the new cases were identified in the central zone and two cases are in the eastern zone.

All of the cases are under investigation, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

"As we get into the holiday season, weekends are usually filled with friends, family and shopping, but this year must be different," Premier Stephen McNeil said in the release.

"We need to limit our social contacts and non-essential travel, and follow all the other public health protocols. That is how we protect each other and slow the spread of COVID-19."

There are now 95 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province, down from 117.

The new cases were discovered among 1,410 tests that were completed at Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs on Friday.

Rapid testing in Halifax

On Friday, 276 tests were administered at a rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax. No positive test results were recorded.

"It is encouraging to see new case numbers go below the double-digits we have been seeing but it is too soon to relax now," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in the release. "We must remain diligent and continue to follow public health orders and advice so we can keep our citizens safe."

Nova Scotia Health is offering rapid testing for COVID-19 at the Halifax Central Library again today.

The pop-up site is running from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to people who have no symptoms and are at least 16 years old.

Individuals may go to a pop-up site if they haven't recently travelled, have had no contact with people who have the virus and haven't been at a location where there's been an exposure.

They must also not work in the hospitality industry.

The health agency has been setting up rapid testing sites as more cases of COVID-19 have been identified during the second wave of the pandemic.

On Friday, restrictions that had been put in place to stem the spread of the virus last month were extended as the province reported 15 new cases.

Those restrictions, which include stopping dine-in service at restaurants and closing gyms, museums and libraries, were announced on Nov. 24. They were supposed to stay in place for at least two weeks.

COVID-19 in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

