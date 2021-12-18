Nova Scotia reports single-day record 426 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Nova Scotia is reporting 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, breaking yet another daily case count record this week.

This is the ninth day in a row the province has announced more than 100 new infections. The province announced 394 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There are 296 new cases in central zone, 70 in eastern zone, 35 in northern zone and 25 cases in western zone, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

According to the release, the province will be sharing "abbreviated" COVID-19 updates over the weekend.

There is no new information about hospitalizations. As of Friday, seven people were in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 8,996 tests on Friday.

In light of the jump in cases, the province implemented tighter restrictions on gatherings and businesses Friday. Some bars and restaurants report having to endure staffing challenges with some of them closing temporarily due to employees testing positive.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre said Friday it would be postponing some non-urgent surgeries beginning Monday.

Clinic to help those with acute respiratory symptoms

In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Antigonish area, Nova Scotia Health said it is holding a pop-up clinic for people with acute respiratory symptoms.

The clinic will be held at the St. FX Health Centre, also known as the Bloomfield Centre, on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. AT by appointment only.

Appointments can only be booked by calling 902-870-7008 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

"The clinic will be open for adults and children six months or older who are experiencing acute respiratory symptoms that cannot be managed at home," a news release said.

"People who have tested positive for COVID-19 can also book an appointment for the clinic and may be offered a virtual or in-person appointment."

The health agency said the clinic is not for people with chronic respiratory illness, general health concerns or COVID-19 testing or immunization.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 163 new cases on Friday, a new high, and two deaths. The province has 1,255 active cases. There are 45 people in hospital, 14 in ICU.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 46 new cases on Friday. The province has 76 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported 31 new cases on Friday, a single-day record for the province. There are 75 active cases, P.E.I.'s highest active case count since the pandemic was declared.

