Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases, extends state of emergency

Nova Scotia continues to report no new cases of COVID-19, while two active cases remain.

No new cases were discovered among 501 Nova Scotia tests completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Friday, according to a release from the Department of Health.

The last two cases were identified on Aug. 2 and are both related to international travel. The individuals are self-isolating.

The province is also renewing its state of emergency. The order takes effect at noon on Sunday and extends to noon on Aug. 23, unless the government terminates or extends it.

So far, Nova Scotia has had 65,949 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

