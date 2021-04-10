Nova Scotia reports 8 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Nova Scotia is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Six of the cases are in the central health zone, three related to travel outside of Canada. The other three cases are close contacts of previously reported cases.

The remaining two cases are in the western zone with one related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The other is under investigation.

All individuals are self-isolating.

"Compared to what is happening in other places across the country and around the world, we are fortunate to continue to see low COVID-19 activity in Nova Scotia," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release Saturday.

"I also want to thank Nova Scotians for keeping up the good work to keep themselves and each other protected against COVID-19."

There are now 43 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the virus.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,339 tests on Friday.

"It is important we stay ahead of this virus and that means we all have a role to play," Premier Iain Rankin said in a news release Saturday.

"We have done so well and thank you to Nova Scotians for that. So, please continue to follow public health measures to protect you, your family and friends."

On Friday, Rankin announced that COVID-19 vaccination eligibility opened to those in the 65-69 age category.

Anyone in that group can book a vaccine appointment online or by phone.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported eight new cases on Friday for a total of 140 known active cases. The province reported 19 people in hospital related to the virus, 13 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases on Friday for eight active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Friday for six active cases.

