Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case Thursday

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The new case is in the central zone and is under investigation, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

There are 23 known active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia. One person is in hospital.

The new case was discovered among 1,314 tests completed by the Nova Scotia Health Authority on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia has had 125,434 negative test results, 1,155 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths since March.

The province recently released a number of potential exposure sites in the Halifax area. A list of active warnings can be found here.

On Wednesday, Public Health issued two new potential exposure sites in Bayers Lake:

East Side Mario's (186 Chain Lake Dr.) on Nov. 14 between 3-9 p.m. and Nov. 16 between noon-7 p.m.

Sport Chek (215 Chain Lake Dr.) on Nov. 15 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Anyone at these locations during the time periods specified is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone exposed at East Side Mario's may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 30, or up to and including Nov. 29 for Sport Chek.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Thursday. The province has 10 active cases with two people in hospital.

New Brunswick reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 43. The Moncton region has returned to the orange phase of recovery.

P.E.I. last reported a new case Nov. 11. The province has three active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

