3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Tuesday

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, two of which are connected to a cluster of cases in the Clayton Park area of Halifax.

One of the cases is a close contact of a previously reported case and the other is connected to an exposure at the Bitter End Martini Bar and Restaurant in Halifax, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness. Both are still under investigation.

Patrons who visited the Bitter End on Argyle Street on Nov. 2 from 9 p.m. to close have been asked to get tested for COVID-19, even if they don't have symptoms.

The third case was also identified in the Central Zone and is related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble. The individual has been self-isolating.

On Monday, Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, announced that travellers coming from outside the Atlantic bubble must now isolate alone , in light of the cluster of cases in the Clayton Park area, which is related to a series of exposure notices throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The most recent exposure notices were announced on Monday:

Sobeys Mill Cove , 961 Bedford Hwy. on Nov. 6 between 8-10 p.m.

, 961 Bedford Hwy. on Nov. 6 between 8-10 p.m. NSLC Mill Cove, 955 Bedford Hwy. on Nov. 6 between 8-9 p.m.

Anyone at these locations during these times have been asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Those exposed at these locations may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 20.

Possible exposure on Air Canada flight

Nova Scotia Public Health is also advising of a possible exposure to COVID-19 on Air Canada Flight 7558 on Oct. 28 from Montreal to Halifax. It left Montreal at 1:45 p.m. and landed in Halifax at 4:05 p.m.

Passengers in rows 20 through 26 in seats A, B and C are more likely to have had close contact, according to a release from Public Health. Passengers in these seats are asked to call 811 for advice and to continue to self-isolate.

Anyone exposed to the virus on this flight may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 11. Passengers who were not in the identified seats are asked to monitor for symptoms and continue to isolate.

The three new cases discovered among 842 tests completed at the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs on Monday.

The province now has 18 active cases of the virus.

So far, Nova Scotia has had 1,132 positive cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases Tuesday. It now has 17 active cases.

is reporting no new cases Tuesday. It now has 17 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador had no new cases Monday. It has seven active cases.

had no new cases Monday. It has seven active cases. P.E.I. is reporting one new case Tuesday. The individual was a close contact of a previously confirmed case, and is now self-isolating. The province now has three active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

