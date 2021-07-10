Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19 Saturday

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new case is in the western health zone.

A news release from the province said all four health zones are being monitored for signs of community spread.

Two people are in hospital with the virus, including one in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,227 COVID-19 tests on Friday.

There are now 39 active cases in Nova Scotia.

As of July 8, the province had administered 1,085,267 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 369,412 second doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases Saturday and has six active cases. The province reports that nearly 50 per cent of the eligible population has received two vaccine does.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Friday, but has two new cases aboard a ship in Conception Bay. The province has 16 active cases, 14 on the ship. Newfoundland health officials say there is no risk to the province's general population.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Friday and has one active case. The province has announced that 84.35% of the eligible population has received a first vaccine dose.

