2 new COVID-19 cases in N.S. amid exposure warnings on 2 flights and at gas station

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, both related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Both cases were identified in the Northern Zone. One individual has been self-isolating as required. The other was not required to self-isolate under the Health Protection Act, but did so once symptoms started to develop, according to a news release.

Essential workers who must enter Nova Scotia for work are exempt from the requirement to self-isolate.

Nova Scotia Health also warned the public Friday of three potential exposures to COVID-19 in the last week.

Two were on recent Air Canada flights to Halifax. The other was at a gas station restaurant just outside Debert, N.S.

Air Canada Flight 7488 on Oct. 25 departed from Montreal at 7:15 p.m. and arrived in Halifax at 9:50 p.m. AT.

Public health is advising passengers in rows 21 to 27 in seats D, E and F to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. It's anticipated anyone exposed to COVID-19 on that flight could develop symptoms up to Nov. 8.

Air Canada Flight 622 on Oct. 27 departed from Toronto at 6:40 p.m. and arrived in Halifax at 9:40 p.m. AT.

According to a news release, the passenger moved throughout the plane, so public health is advising all passengers on that to flight monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, which could develop up to Nov. 10.

Public health also advised of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Glenholme Loop Petro Pass Restaurant on Highway 104, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. AT on Oct. 25. Anyone there during that time is asked to monitor for symptoms, which could develop up to Nov. 8.

Six active cases in Nova Scotia

The province also renewed its state of emergency. That comes into effect at noon on Nov.1 and runs until noon on Nov. 15, unless the province extends or terminates it.

Nova Scotia Health completed 950 tests on Thursday. As of Friday afternoon, there were six active cases in the province. No one was in hospital related to COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,104 positive cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic Bubble are:

New Brunswick reported one new case Friday. There are 39 active cases in the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Friday. There are three active cases in the province.

reported no new cases Friday. There are three active cases in the province. P.E.I. had no active cases as of Tuesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES