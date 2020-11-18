3 new COVID-19 cases reported as Strang warns of 'spike' in Nova Scotia

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

There are now 24 active cases in the province.

All three new cases are in the Central Zone and are connected to previously reported cases, the Health Department said Wednesday in a news release. Those cases remain under investigation.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 1,184 tests Tuesday.

Overall, the province has recorded 1,154 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

Potential exposures

Over the weekend the province's chief medical officer of health urged Nova Scotians not to become complacent.

"As we've seen in other provinces, cases of COVID-19 can spike in the blink of an eye," said Dr. Robert Strang. "Please continue following the protocols and limit your number of close social contacts and social activities."

The province recently released a number of potential exposure sites in the Halifax area. A list of active warnings can be found here.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 32.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases on Tuesday. The province has nine active cases.

P.E.I. last reported one new case Nov. 11. The province has three active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES