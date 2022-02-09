Strang, Houston to give COVID-19 update this afternoon

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are expected to give an update on the province's COVID-19 situation Wednesday afternoon.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. AT and will be live streamed here.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia reported 91 people were in a designated COVID-19 hospital unit, including 14 in intensive care.

Since the Omicron wave began on Dec. 8, 51 Nova Scotians have died because of COVID-19.

Currently, unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about four times more likely to be hospitalized or die due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

Unvaccinated people are also more than seven times as likely to die of COVID-19 than someone who had received a booster dose.

