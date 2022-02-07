Nova Scotia reports 3 COVID-19 deaths Monday

Nova Scotia reported three COVID-19 deaths and 91 people in a designated COVID-19 hospital unit on Monday, including 12 in ICU.

The deaths included a woman in her 60s in the central zone, a woman in her 70s in the western zone and a woman in her 70s in the northern zone.

Since the Omicron wave began on Dec. 8, 51 Nova Scotians have died due to COVID-19.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia reported 102 people in a designated COVID-19 hospital unit, which was the highest number of hospitalizations reported in months.

The age range of those in hospital is four to 97, and the average length of stay in hospital is 7.9 days.

Premier Tim Houston and Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.

There are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

There are 137 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason or were admitted for COVID-19, but no longer require specialized care.

There are 146 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

Twenty-four (26.4 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Thirty-nine (42.9 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses).

One (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated.

Twenty-seven (29.7 per cent) are unvaccinated.

Currently, unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about 3.5 times to four times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing the daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

During the Omicron wave, between Dec. 8, 2021, and Feb. 2, 2022, unvaccinated people are more than four times as likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who has received two doses of vaccine, and more than seven times as likely to die of COVID-19 than someone who has received a booster dose.

Nova Scotia labs completed 2,085 tests on Sunday and reported an additional 313 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 135 cases in the central zone, 37 cases in the eastern zone, 51 cases in the northern zone and 90 cases in the western zone.

As of Monday, there are an estimated 3,306 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

