Nova Scotia reports 95 people in designated COVID-19 units Sunday

Nova Scotia reported 95 people in a designated COVID-19 hospital unit on Sunday — a drop from Saturday's 102, which was the highest number of hospitalizations reported in months.

Of those, 13 people are in intensive care.

In a news release, the province said the age range of people in hospital due to COVID is four to 95, with an average age of 65. Of the 95 people in hospital, 87 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

There are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

There are 135 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19, but no longer require specialized care.

There are 139 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges to hospital was not available Sunday.

Currently, unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about 3.5 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing the daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

Nova Scotia labs completed 2,038 tests on Saturday and reported an additional 349 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one death and 159 hospitalizations Sunday, including 17 in ICU. The province has recorded 259 COVID-19 deaths.

Prince Edward Island reported 12 people in hospital Sunday, with one in ICU. The province announced 154 new cases and 500 recoveries.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 1,557 active cases, 21 hospitalizations and 579 tests completed in Sunday's report. There are 110 new cases.

MORE TOP STORIES