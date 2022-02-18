Nova Scotia reports 66 people in COVID-19 designated units on Friday

Nova Scotia reported 66 people in designated COVID-19 hospital units, including 11 in intensive care on Friday.

Since the Omicron wave began on Dec. 8, 76 Nova Scotians have died because of COVID-19.

Unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about 5½ times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

Unvaccinated people are also about six times as likely to die of COVID-19 during the Omicron wave than someone who had received a booster dose, based on numbers provided by the province and last updated on Feb. 11.

The vaccination status of the 66 people being treated in COVID-19 designated hospital units is:

21 people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

27 are fully vaccinated (two doses).

1 is partially vaccinated.

17 are unvaccinated.

The age range for people in hospital is 0 to 93 years old, and the median age is 63.

The province said Friday that 86 per cent of Nova Scotia's population has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 91.7 per cent have had one dose.

There are two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

128 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

168 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,314 tests on Thursday and found 320 new cases of the coronavirus. There were 110 cases in central zone, 64 cases in eastern zone, 62 cases in northern zone and 84 cases in western zone

As of Friday, there were an estimated 2,439 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

MORE TOP STORIES