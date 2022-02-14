7 COVID-19 deaths in Nova Scotia mark highest reported single-day death count

Nova Scotia reported seven deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, marking the highest death count reported on a single day since the pandemic began.

There are 68 people receiving treatment in COVID-19 designated hospital units.

The age range for people in hospital is nine to 93 years old, and the median age is 66.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,554 tests on Sunday and found 158 new cases of the coronavirus. There are 57 cases in the central zone, 39 cases in the eastern zone, 31 cases in the northern zone, and 31 in the western zone.

On Friday, Nova Scotia reported its youngest COVID-19 death, a child between five and 11.

Since the Omicron wave began on Dec. 8, 65 Nova Scotians have died because of COVID-19.

As of Monday, there were an estimated 2,661 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The seven deaths reported Monday were all in the province's western health zone and include:

A man in his 60s.

Two men and a woman in their 70s.

A woman and man in their 80s.

A man in his 90s.

Unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about five times more likely to be hospitalized or die due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

Unvaccinated people are also about six times as likely to die of COVID-19 during the Omicron wave than someone who had received a booster dose, based on numbers provided by the province and last updated on Friday.

The vaccination status of the 68 people being treated in COVID-19 designated hospital units is:

18 (26.5 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

23 (33.8 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses).

One (1.5 per cent) is partially vaccinated.

26 (38.2 per cent) are unvaccinated.

The province said Monday that 85.6 per cent of Nova Scotia's population has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 91.6 per cent have had one dose.

Hundreds of Nova Scotia Health staff off work

According to Nova Scotia Health, 436 employees were off work as of Monday because they either tested positive for COVID-19, were awaiting results of a test, or they had been exposed to someone in their household who has tested positive. That's 10 more people off work than NSH reported last week.

The breakdown of those absences are as follows:

Western zone: 100.

Central zone: 183.

Northern zone: 74.

Eastern zone: 79.

There are two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

132 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

156 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The province also released information Monday relating to COVID-19 outbreaks at certain hospitals.

There are new outbreaks in wards at three hospitals:

Cape Breton Regional Hospital where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville where fewer than five patients have tested positive.

St. Mary's Memorial Hospital in Sherbrooke where fewer than five patients have tested positive.

The province is also reporting additional cases at existing hospital outbreaks:

Seven additional patients in a ward at Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst. Fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

Three additional patients in a ward at Hants Community Hospital in Windsor. Fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

One additional patient in a separate ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital. Fewer than five patients have tested positive.

