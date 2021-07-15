Nova Scotia reports 76 people in designated COVID-19 units Sunday

Nova Scotia reported 76 people in designated COVID-19 units on Sunday, including 13 in intensive care.

The age range for people in hospital is nine to 93 years old, and the median age is 66.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,792 tests on Saturday and found 243 new cases of the virus. There are 96 cases in the central zone, 59 cases in the eastern zone, 41 cases in the northern zone, and 47 in the western zone.

The number of hospital admissions and discharges was not available Sunday. The province issues an abbreviated update on weekends.

On Friday, Nova Scotia reported its youngest COVID-19 death, a child between five and 11.

Since the Omicron wave began on Dec. 8, 58 Nova Scotians have died because of COVID-19.

As of Friday, there were an estimated 3,153 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about 4.5 times more likely to be hospitalized or die due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

Unvaccinated people are also more than seven times as likely to die of COVID-19 than someone who had received a booster dose.

Nova Scotia: COVID-19 positivity rate

There are two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

132 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

148 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Nova Scotia: Daily new COVID-19 cases

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported four deaths on Sunday. The province is reporting 266 new positive PCR tests and 116 people hospitalized, including 15 in intensive care. New Brunswick has reported 290 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 26 hospitalizations on Sunday, the most the province has ever had. The province also reported 237 new cases and has 1,690 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported eight people in hospital on Sunday, no change from the previous day. There are 143 new cases.

MORE TOP STORIES