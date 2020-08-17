No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia Thursday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia Thursday. Five cases that were previously identified are still active.

The QEII microbiology lab completed 770 tests on Wednesday and all were negative for the novel coronavirus. It brings the cumulative total of negative COVID-19 tests to 73,145.

There have been 1,081 reported cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia since March and 65 deaths.

On Tuesday, a student in Antigonish from outside the Atlantic bubble was fined for not self-isolating. RCMP said they believe this is the first instance of this and hope it serves as a warning to other out-of-province students.

During a news briefing Wednesday, Dr. Robert Strang said there were three clusters of COVID-19 in the northern zone in the past two weeks. He said there are no links between the clusters and no evidence of community spread.

In the same briefing, the province announced further easing of restrictions and laid out more details on how before-and-after-school programs will work this fall.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick has seven active cases but reported no new cases on Thursday.

Newfoundland and Labrador had no new cases on Tuesday and the province continues to have no known active cases.

P.E.I. had three active cases as of Wednesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

