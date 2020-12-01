Nova Scotia reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Nova Scotia reported four new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

All the new cases are in the central health zone. One is related to travel and three are being investigated.

Nova Scotia labs completed 1,171 tests on Saturday.

According to the province's numbers, there are 88 active cases in Nova Scotia. That is down from 95 reported Saturday.

"I am pleased to see the decline in new cases this weekend," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a release. "It reflects Nova Scotians' commitment to following public health measures and doing their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"I know it is difficult to be away from family and friends, but I want to encourage everyone to remain vigilant and continue our progress in containing the virus."

The province said there were 394 tests administered at a rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax on Saturday. There were no positive tests.

Since Oct.1, there have been 279 positive cases and no deaths, according to the release. No one is in hospital in Nova Scotia related to the virus.

Walk-in testing available for ages 16-35

Walk-in COVID testing is available for people ages 16-35 with no symptoms at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth from Thursday through Sunday.

Those in the age range are welcome if they have no symptoms, have not been at an exposure site identified by Public Health, or are not a close contact of a person with COVID-19.



The testing method will be the standard swab, not the rapid test.

Today (11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.) walk-in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID</a> testing is available for 16-35 year olds with no symptoms at <a href="https://twitter.com/ZSportsplex?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZSportsplex</a> To participate you must: <br>- have no symptoms <br>- have not been at an exposure site identified by public health <br>- not be a close contact of a person with COVID-19 <a href="https://t.co/3G6DVsTMFH">pic.twitter.com/3G6DVsTMFH</a> —@HealthNS

Dr. Jennifer Cram, Medical Officer of Health, said Public Health is especially interested in seeing those who may have been to parties or gatherings in the last two weeks, or anyone who has a large number of social contacts.

"The intention is to take advantage of our available testing capacity to do everything we can to identify COVID in the community," Cram said.



People who come for testing will not need to self-isolate while they wait for test results.

Testing is available from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m each day.

Fate of the Atlantic Bubble

A news release from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador said it would make a decision on travel within Atlantic Canada on Monday.

The province announced it was pulling out of the Atlantic bubble for two weeks on Nov. 23, and said it would monitor the situation to determine if it should be extended.

P.E.I. announced on Thursday that travel restrictions within the region would stay in place until at least Dec. 21.

COVID cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES