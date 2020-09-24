No new COVID-19 cases reported in N.S. on Thursday

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday based on testing completed the previous day.

There is currently only one known active case in the province's western zone.

On Tuesday, Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the person is an essential worker who travelled outside of the country. The province did not provide any further details about this case on Thursday.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 889 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported two new cases Wednesday, with a total of six active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Tuesday and had one active case.

P.E.I. had no new cases and no active cases as of Tuesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the 811 website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

