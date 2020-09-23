No new COVID-19 cases reported in N.S. on Wednesday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, but there remains one active case in the province's western zone, according to the Department of Health.

On Tuesday, Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the person is an essential worker who travelled outside of the country.

Strang said it seems the person had "very few close contacts" and the case is still under investigation.

One individual is currently in intensive care, however Public Health would not confirm on Tuesday if it is the essential worker.

A probable case was also reported on Monday. That involves a Dalhousie University student who travelled outside of the Atlantic bubble.

The student lives off campus and has been self-isolating, but the case is being treated as a lab-confirmed positive to ensure all precautions are taken.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 972 tests on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases Tuesday and had three active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Tuesday and had one active case.

P.E.I. had no new cases and no active cases as of Tuesday.

