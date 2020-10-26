1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Monday

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new case was identified in the central health zone and is a close contact to a previously reported travel-related case, according to a press release from the province.

Nova Scotia Health completed 285 tests on Sunday.

There are now five active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. No one is currently in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health is advising of a potential COVID-19 exposure on a flight that arrived in Halifax from Toronto over the weekend.

Air Canada flight 626 landed at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, and the health authority says passengers in rows 18 to 24, seats A, B and C are more likely to have had close contact. Anyone who was in those seats is being asked to call 811 for advice.

All other passengers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms until Nov. 7, and everyone who was on the flight should continue to self-isolate.

So far, Nova Scotia has had 109,032 negative test results and 1,101 positive cases. There have been 65 COVID-19 related deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported three new cases Monday, and now has 60 active cases.

reported three new cases Monday, and now has 60 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Monday. After several recoveries, it now has five active cases.

reported one new case Monday. After several recoveries, it now has five active cases. P.E.I. reported no new cases and one active case on Friday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

