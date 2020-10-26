Skip to Main Content
1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Monday
1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Monday

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday after completing 285 tests. There are now five active cases in the province.

New case is a close contact of previous travel-related case

The new case was identified in the central health zone and is a close contact to a previously reported travel-related case, according to a press release from the province.

Nova Scotia Health completed 285 tests on Sunday.

There are now five active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. No one is currently in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health is advising of a potential COVID-19 exposure on a flight that arrived in Halifax from Toronto over the weekend.

Air Canada flight 626 landed at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, and the health authority says passengers in rows 18 to 24, seats A, B and C are more likely to have had close contact. Anyone who was in those seats is being asked to call 811 for advice. 

All other passengers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms until Nov. 7, and everyone who was on the flight should continue to self-isolate.

So far, Nova Scotia has had 109,032 negative test results and 1,101 positive cases. There have been 65 COVID-19 related deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

  • New Brunswick reported three new cases Monday, and now has 60 active cases.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Monday. After several recoveries, it now has five active cases.
  • P.E.I. reported no new cases and one active case on Friday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

  • Sore throat.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.
