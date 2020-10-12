Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases, one person still in ICU
The province completed 235 tests on Sunday
Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Monday.
The province still has four known active cases, with one person in hospital in the intensive care unit.
There were no new cases found among 235 tests completed by the Nova Scotia Health Authority on Sunday.
The most recent cases in the province were announced Saturday. Two of the cases are related to travel outside of Canada, and the third case is a close contact, according to the Department of Health and Wellness.
The three people have been self-isolating.
A spokesperson with Nova Scotia Public Health confirmed that those cases are related to a possible exposure of COVID-19 on a flight from Toronto to Halifax last week.
Anyone on the flight who was exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to and including Oct. 15. All passengers should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until that date.
So far, the province has had 101,310 negative test results, 1,092 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.
The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:
- New Brunswick reported 14 new cases on Sunday with 71 active cases in the province. Four cases are related to an outbreak at a special care home in Moncton and 10 are related to a regional outbreak in the Campbellton area. A school in Dalhousie announced a positive result on Sunday, making it the third in recent days to report a confirmed case. There is also a new potential exposure site in Moncton, at the Centre Père-Patrice-Leblanc on Murphy Avenue. Anyone who visited between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There are nine active cases .in the province.
- P.E.I. reported two new cases on Sunday. Both cases are men who had travelled outside of Atlantic Canada. They have been isolating since returning. The province now has three active cases.
Despite the increase in cases in New Brunswick, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia government said Friday the province has no intention of changing its border protocols.
Symptoms
Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:
- Sore throat.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.