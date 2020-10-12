Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases, one person still in ICU

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Monday.

The province still has four known active cases, with one person in hospital in the intensive care unit.

There were no new cases found among 235 tests completed by the Nova Scotia Health Authority on Sunday.

The most recent cases in the province were announced Saturday. Two of the cases are related to travel outside of Canada, and the third case is a close contact, according to the Department of Health and Wellness.

The three people have been self-isolating.

A spokesperson with Nova Scotia Public Health confirmed that those cases are related to a possible exposure of COVID-19 on a flight from Toronto to Halifax last week.

Anyone on the flight who was exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to and including Oct. 15. All passengers should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until that date.

So far, the province has had 101,310 negative test results, 1,092 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

Despite the increase in cases in New Brunswick, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia government said Friday the province has no intention of changing its border protocols.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

