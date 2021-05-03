Nova Scotia opens Moderna, Pfizer vaccines to people aged 50-54

Nova Scotians aged 50 to 54 may now book an appointment for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.

Appointments opened to the new age group Monday morning, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

There are about 67,625 eligible Nova Scotians in the 50 to 54 age group.

Up until Monday, the two vaccines had been available to Nova Scotians 55 and up. The province has been gradually lowering the age cohort eligible for the shots as part of its vaccine rollout strategy.

The vaccines will be available to the new age group at all community clinics and designated pharmacies, and more appointments will be released as vaccine supply is confirmed.

The province also announced it will hold its first COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic next Monday, at the Dartmouth General Hospital.

The clinic will be open to Nova Scotians 50 and older. Appointments for the drive-thru will open Tuesday.

Update scheduled for 3 p.m.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia at 3 p.m. Monday.

The province has reported high daily case numbers in recent days, as it worked through a backlog of about 45,000 unprocessed tests.

On Saturday, the province reported a record 148 new cases after conducting nearly 17,000 tests.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang warned that daily case numbes would increase as provincial labs work through a backlog of COVID-19 tests. (Communications Nova Scotia)

The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. It will be livestreamed here.

Nova Scotia has 822 known active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

A list of active exposure sites in Nova Scotia can be found here .

