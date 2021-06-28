Nova Scotia reports 4 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are three new cases in the eastern health zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case and the other two are under investigation.

There's also one new case in the central zone. It is under investigation.

There are now 57 known active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital with the virus with none in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,029 COVID-19 tests on Sunday.

Premier Iain Rankin said although vaccine uptake is high, the province is aiming to vaccinate at least 85 per cent of eligible Nova Scotians.

"If you have not yet received your COVID-19 vaccine, it is important to get your first dose as soon as possible to protect your loved ones and your community," Rankin said in a news release Monday.

As of Sunday, 876,217 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. Of those, 172,910 Nova Scotians had received a second dose.

Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Rescheduling 2nd doses

Nova Scotia continues to move up appointments for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the province announced that people who received their first vaccine dose on or before May 30, and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before Sept. 12, can reschedule for an earlier date.

People will be able to choose an earlier date and time, and also which vaccine they'd like to receive as their second dose.

Everyone who provided an email for their first dose will get a notice when it's their time to reschedule. Those who did not provide an email when they signed up for their first dose can call 1-833-797-7772 to add one.

Retired nurse Roberta Banfield gives Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the COVID-19 community immunization clinic in Dartmouth on Monday, June 28. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case Monday. It has 26 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Friday. It has seven active cases.

P.E.I. has reported no new cases since June 3. There are no active cases.

