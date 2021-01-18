Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Monday

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking the second day this month that zero new cases were announced.

"I am pleased to see this, but it is not a sign that the virus is no longer in our province," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release Monday.

"We must continue to follow all the public health measures as we work to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

The last time the province reported no new cases was Jan. 10, which marked the first such day since November.

The province clarified that one of the cases reported Sunday in the eastern health zone was tested in Nova Scotia, but the individual is a resident of another province or territory. The case has been removed from the province's cumulative data. The person has been self-isolating as required, the release said.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang are expected to provide an update on provincewide restrictions by the end of the week. (Communications Nova Scotia)

There are now 25 known active cases in the province, according to the release. No one is in hospital with the virus.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs conducted 1,079 tests on Sunday.

"I want to thank all Nova Scotians for their hard work in keeping our case numbers low," Premier Stephen McNeil said in the release. "I also want to remind everyone that we can't let our guard down."

McNeil and Strang are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday at 3 p.m. AT. An update on provincewide restrictions is expected by the end of the week, McNeil said.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 26 new cases on Monday. The province reported 36 new cases on Sunday, its largest single-day jump since the pandemic began, causing the province to move the Edmundston region back to the more restrictive red alert level. There are 304 active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the virus.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday and has six active cases. One person is in hospital with the virus.

P.E.I. reported four new cases on Monday, all of which are travel related or close contacts of a previously reported case. The province now has 10 active cases.

