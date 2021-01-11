Student at Acadia University tests positive for COVID-19

A student at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case is travel related and the student has been self-isolating, according to a memo posted on the school's website late Sunday.

"The student has not experienced symptoms, and we are grateful to them for following health advice for testing and quarantine," the memo said.

Public Health is monitoring the situation and may need to use contact tracing to limit the spread of the virus.

The university also said it may require additional cleaning.

This is the fourth case to be identified at a Nova Scotia university this month as students return from winter break.

One case was reported at Dalhousie University in Halifax and two were found at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish last week.

On Friday, the province urged post-secondary students who returned to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic provinces to book a COVID-19 test on the sixth, seventh or eighth day of their isolation, whether they have symptoms or not.

Any students experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must complete a self-assessment online or call 811. Students will still be required to finish their isolation period even with a negative result.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases on Sunday with 184 active cases. Every zone of the province has been rolled back to orange-phase restrictions to deal with the growing number of cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Sunday. There are five active cases in the province, with one person in hospital.

P.E.I. had one new case and eight active cases as of last Thursday.

