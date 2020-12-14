5 new COVID-19 cases found in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are now 57 known active cases in the province, down from 59 on Sunday, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

Two cases were identified in the central zone. One of them is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the individual is self-isolating. The other case in the central zone is under investigation.

Two other new cases are in the western zone and the final new case is in the northern zone. They are all close contacts of previously reported cases.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, advised Nova Scotians to limit social contacts and non-essential travel this holiday season. (Communications Nova Scotia)

"We are seeing a shift in the epidemiology in our province. Most of our cases are related to travel or are a close contact of a previously reported case," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release Monday.

"This highlights the risk of reintroduction of COVID-19 associated with non-essential travel. As we approach the holiday season, I encourage you to limit social contacts and non-essential travel and continue to follow all the other public health measures."

No one is in hospital related to the virus.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 1,209 tests on Sunday.

Vaccine roll out

Last week, Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Nova Scotia is expecting one batch of 1,950 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday, with regular weekly allotments starting in January.

The province is expecting to receive 150,000 doses by end of March, which is enough to immunize 75,000 people.

"We will reach a milestone in the battle against COVID-19 this week with the arrival of the first doses of vaccine and the first vaccinations," said Premier Stephen McNeil in the news release.

"This is great news, but it will take time for everyone to get their shots. That means we have to keep following the public health protocols — isolate when required, wear a mask, limit social contacts and travel, practise social distancing, stay home when feeling unwell and wash your hands."

New possible exposures

Nova Scotia Health issued potential exposure notices for two WestJet flights Sunday. Anyone on the following flights is asked to continue to self-isolate and closely monitor for symptoms:

WestJet Flight 228 travelling on Dec. 3 from Calgary (11:14 p.m.) to Halifax (Dec 4. at 7:06 a.m.). Passengers in rows 6-12, in seats D, E and F are asked to continue to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up to, and including, Dec 18.

travelling on Dec. 3 from Calgary (11:14 p.m.) to Halifax (Dec 4. at 7:06 a.m.). are asked to continue to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up to, and including, Dec 18. WestJet Flight 254 travelling on Dec. 8 from Toronto (9:45 p.m.) to Halifax (Dec. 9 at 12:48 a.m.). Passengers in rows 8-14, in seats A, B and C are asked to continue to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up to, and including, Dec 23.

A full list of potential exposure locations can be found here.

Cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Monday. The province has 22 active cases.

New Brunswick reported one new case and 59 active cases Monday. Three people are hospitalized with two in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported five new cases Saturday, all related to travel. The province had 17 active cases.

