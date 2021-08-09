Nova Scotia reports 7 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are four new cases in the central health zone and two in the western zone. All six are related to travel, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

There's also one new case in the northern zone, which is a close contact of a previously reported case.

The new cases were identified from a combined total of 7,592 tests completed by Nova Scotia Health labs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The province no longer provides COVID-19 case numbers on weekends.

Four people recovered from the virus over the weekend, bringing the province's active total to 16. Of those cases, one person is in intensive care.

Vaccine clinics open in northern zone

As of Monday, 76.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 66.9 per cent have two doses.

Nova Scotia Health is working to improve vaccine accessibility in the province's northern zone this week by hosting two new drop-in clinics.

The following outreach vaccine clinics will be providing Pfizer-BioNTech to residents 12 and up for first and second doses:

Hants North Rural High School at 4369 Hwy. 236 in Kennetcook on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scotsburn Elementary School at 4100 Scotsburn Rd. in Scotsburn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who wish to receive their second dose at one of these clinics must have had their first dose at least 28 days prior.

People are asked to bring their health card number and a piece of identification to the vaccine clinics.

Man ticketed under Health Protection Act

A Halifax man has been ticketed nearly $2,500 for failing to comply with Nova Scotia's Health Protection Act.

Halifax Regional Police received a report of a large gathering at a residence on Saturday, which exceeded provincial gathering limits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nova Scotia is currently in Phase 4 of its reopening plan, which allows informal social gathering with household members and up to 25 people inside or 50 people outside, without physical distancing or masks.

"Enforcement of these restrictions remains an important part of the overall strategy to curb the pandemic," a release from Halifax police said.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Prince Edward Island, which does not give a daily update, has four active cases, according to the province's COVID-19 website.

New Brunswick reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and has 66 active cases. The majority of active cases are in the Moncton region and are among people who are not fully vaccinated, the province said.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday and has a total of six active cases. The province will drop its mandatory masks requirements on Tuesday.

