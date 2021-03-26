Rankin, Strang to provide update on COVID-19 at 1 p.m.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on COVID-19 on Friday.

The briefing is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m., and will be live streamed here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 30 new cases on Thursday for a total of 89 known active cases. Three people are in hospital with the virus. Amid the rise in cases, the province's chief medical officer of health announced Thursday that Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region would move to the red alert level at 6 p.m. for at least four days.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Thursday. The province has one known active case. During a news briefing on Wednesday, the chief medical officer of health said the province will move to Alert Level 2 at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday. There are nine known active cases on the Island.

