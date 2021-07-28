1 new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Friday

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

It's in the central health zone and being investigated.

One person is in hospital related to the virus. That person is in intensive care.

There are now nine known active cases in the province, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,964 tests on Thursday.

To date, 76 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 62 per cent have two doses.

The province is no longer reporting cases over the weekend. New case data will be made available on Monday.

