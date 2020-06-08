No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Friday

Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

A Friday news release from the Department of Health said there are only two known active cases remaining.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, are expected to provide an update about further easing of restrictions at 12 p.m. Friday.

The newest case was identified in the Central Region on Wednesday. Public Health said on Thursday it's unclear how the person contracted the virus.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 491 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

The province has reported 1,067 positive cases and 63 deaths.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website.

Fever (i.e. chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause.

