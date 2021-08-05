Nova Scotia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries Friday
Province could miss target reopening date
The associate deputy health minister in charge of Nova Scotia's vaccine rollout says the province could miss its target reopening date unless more people get vaccinated in the next two weeks.
"Our projections right now — based on what's booked — is we will be slightly shy of 75 per cent fully vaccinated by the middle of September," Tracey Barbrick told CBC's Information Morning on Friday.
Nova Scotia is scheduled to enter Phase 5 — the final phase of its reopening plan — on Sept. 15, providing case numbers remain low and 75 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Premier Tim Houston said Thursday that he's "very firm" about the 75 per cent requirement and Phase 5 could be pushed back if required.
As of Thursday, 78 per cent of Nova Scotians had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.3 per cent had received two doses.
Barbrick said there are about 100,000 people in Nova Scotia who are eligible to be vaccinated but have not received a shot.
She said getting vaccinated is especially urgent now as the delta variant is behind an increase in cases across Canada.
"Having as high a population fully vaccinated as possible supports both our personal safety, our community safety and our ability to restart our economy and keep on track for reopening," she said.
Barbrick said she's hopeful more people will get vaccinated this month as people return from summer vacation and university students return to school.
She said the province has been working to increase vaccination rates, especially as the target reopening date approaches.
The IWK recently extended its vaccination clinic and outreach clinics have opened across the province for appointments and walk-ins.
"We're just trying to make it as easy as we possibly can for people to get vaccinated," Barbrick said.
