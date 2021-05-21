Rankin, Strang to provide COVID-19 update Friday at 2 p.m.

After a few days of declining COVID-19 case numbers in Nova Scotia, Premier Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update on the virus at 2 p.m. Friday.

The briefing will be live streamed here.

On Thursday, the province reported 65 new cases for an active caseload of 1,143.

There are 87 people in hospital related to the virus, including 20 in intensive care.

The province also opened vaccination appointments to Nova Scotians aged 25 to 29 on Thursday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The province now has 117 active cases.

reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The province now has 117 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Thursday for a total of 72 active cases.

reported four new cases Thursday for a total of 72 active cases. P.E.I. reported five new cases on Wednesday. The province has 14 active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES