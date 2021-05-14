Rankin, Strang to provide COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

Premier Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are expected to provide an update about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Friday at 1 p.m.

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia had 1,572 active cases of COVID-19. There were 85 people in hospital, including 15 requiring intensive care.

The province reported 110 new cases on Thursday, including eight patients at the Halifax Infirmary who weren't originally in the COVID unit.

The same day, Irving Shipbuilding halted production at the Halifax Shipyard due to a positive COVID-19 test from someone connected to its second Arctic and offshore patrol ship.

Operations at the shipyard are paused until at least Monday's day shift.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 16 new cases on Thursday. There were 127 active cases. Six people were in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases on Thursday for a total of 82 active cases.

reported seven new cases on Thursday for a total of 82 active cases. P.E.I. had one new case on Thursday, for a total of seven active cases.

