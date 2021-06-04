Rankin, Strang to provide COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.

Premier Iain Rankin and Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update about COVID-19 in the province at 2 p.m. Friday.

The briefing will be livestreamed here.

The province reported 25 new cases on Thursday, and one new death — a man in his 30s in the central zone — the youngest person to die of the virus in Nova Scotia.

There were 273 known active cases as of Thursday.

The province also announced Thursday that Nova Scotians who got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between March 11 and 21 can now make an earlier booking for a second dose.

Anyone set to get a second dose between June 24 and July 3 can reschedule. They should get an email notice, or they can call 1-833-797-7772.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 16 new cases Thursday and one death, the 44th for the province. New Brunswick has 146 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new cases on Thursday for 90 active cases. There were two people in hospital with COVID-19.

P.E.I. reported two new cases Thursday and had six active cases.

