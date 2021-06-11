Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Rankin, Strang to give COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

Premier Iain Rankin and Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 1 p.m. Friday.

Briefing will be live streamed here

CBC News ·
Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide a COVID-19 update this afternoon. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Premier Iain Rankin and Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 1 p.m. Friday.

The briefing will be live streamed here.

The province reported 15 new cases on Thursday, plus an additional case at Citadel High School in Halifax.

This school-related case is expected to be included in Friday's count. It's the second case to be identified at the school this week.

There are currently 147 known active COVID-19 cases in the province.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

  • New Brunswick reported three news cases Thursday for 101 active cases. Four people were in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care. 
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases on Thursday for 51 active cases. No one was in hospital with the virus.
  • P.E.I. has not reported a new case since June 3 and has four active cases.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now