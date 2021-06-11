Rankin, Strang to give COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.
Premier Iain Rankin and Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 1 p.m. Friday.
Briefing will be live streamed here
The briefing will be live streamed here.
The province reported 15 new cases on Thursday, plus an additional case at Citadel High School in Halifax.
This school-related case is expected to be included in Friday's count. It's the second case to be identified at the school this week.
There are currently 147 known active COVID-19 cases in the province.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- New Brunswick reported three news cases Thursday for 101 active cases. Four people were in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases on Thursday for 51 active cases. No one was in hospital with the virus.
- P.E.I. has not reported a new case since June 3 and has four active cases.
