Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

One case was detected in the northern health zone and the other was identified in the central zone. Both are close contacts of previously reported cases, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

There are now 32 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the virus.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 at noon Friday.

The province is continuing to urge students who have returned from outside of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland or P.E.I. to book a COVID-19 test on the sixth, seventh or eighth day of their quarantine, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

So far, there have been nine cases identified at Nova Scotia universities this month.

Nova Scotia completed 808 rapid tests between Jan. 8 and 14 at pop-up sites in Halifax, Lower Sackville and Yarmouth. (Robert Short/CBC)

Any students experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must complete a self-assessment online or call 811. Students still must complete their 14-day isolation period even with a negative test result.

The new cases were discovered after Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,010 tests on Thursday.

The province also completed 808 rapid tests between Jan. 8 and 14 at pop-up sites in Halifax, Lower Sackville and Yarmouth.

A mobile health unit was also set up in Truro , N.S., on Thursday in response to an increase in the number of potential exposures in the area in the last week.

Seven new potential exposure locations were announced in the Truro area on Tuesday, and another on Wednesday. A full list of exposures in the province can be found here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 23 new cases on Thursday and had 246 active cases. The province also reported two deaths on Tuesday and another on Wednesday, bringing the total to 12 since the start of the pandemic. Every zone of the province has been rolled back to orange-phase restrictions to deal with the growing number of cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Thursday, with four active cases. One person is in hospital with the disease.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday. The province had eight active cases. The new case is a man in his 50s who travelled outside the region. He first tested negative but later tested positive.

