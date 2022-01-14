Nova Scotia reports 57 people in hospital with COVID-19, 10 in ICU

Nova Scotia reported 57 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Friday, including 10 people in intensive care.

The province said six more people have been admitted for care and six were discharged. The average age of a person on the COVID-19 unit is 65.

Labs at the Nova Scotia's health authority did 5,074 tests yesterday and found 891 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 534 new cases in central zone, 198 in eastern zone, 77 in northern zone and 82 in western zone. The province estimates there are more than 6,600 active cases in the province.

Of those in hospital, 8.8 per cent have had three shots of the vaccine, 59.6 per cent had two shots, 5.3 per cent had one shot and 26.3 per cent are unvaccinated.

Fewer than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated, according to provincial statistics.

Unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about four times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing the daily hospitalizations by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

The health authority said it has found three new cases in the outbreaks at Northside General Hospital in North Sydney and Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

The province also reported outbreaks at four long-term care facilities:

three staff and five residents at Wolfville Nursing Home in Wolfville.

six staff and two residents at Glen Haven Manor in New Glasgow.

14 staff and 11 residents at Cove Guest Home in Sydney.

two residents at the Harbour View Hospital long-term care unit in Sydney Mines.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one death and eight people in hospital Friday, three in ICU. There were also 475 new cases, including an additional 71 that were from a testing backlog. There are 5,574 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported two deaths and 225 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were 1,994 active cases as of Thursday. Eight people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19, one in intensive care.

New Brunswick reported a total of 104 hospitalizations on Thursday, including nine people in intensive care.

